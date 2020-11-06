Odisha registers 1,385 new coronavirus cases, 14 fresh fatalities

-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,97,274 on Thursday as 1,385 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Fourteen fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus toll to 1,378, he said.
The state also registered recovery of as many as 1460 patients taking the total number of COVID-19 cured persons to 2,83,533, which is 95.37 per cent of the case load.
The case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.46 in Odisha, he said.
As many as 798 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 587 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 159, followed by Cuttack (109) and Mayurbhanj (103), he said.
Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda and Mayurbhanj, two each in Cuttack and Sundergarh and one each in Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh and Sambalpur districts, the official said.
Fiftythree coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.
Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 239, followed by Ganjam at 231 and Cuttack 115, the official said.
The state now has 12,310 active coronavirus cases, which is 4.14 per cent of Odishas total caseload, he said.
Odisha has so far tested over 47.87 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 50,780 on Wednesday, the official said, adding the positivity rate in the state stands at 6.21 per cent.
