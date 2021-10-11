Ladakh row: Army says no resolution in 13th round of talks with China

-
-
The 13th round of military talks between India and China did not produce any resolution of the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army said on Monday a day after the dialogue.
It said the Indian side made "constructive suggestions" for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable to them and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals.
"The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas," the Army said in a statement.
The talks took place on the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Sunday and they lasted for around eight-and-half hours.
The Army said the Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by "unilateral attempts" by the Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of bilateral agreements.
"It was, therefore, necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC," the Army said.
The Indian delegation also emphasised that a resolution of the remaining issues would facilitate progress in bilateral relations.
"During the meeting, the Indian side, therefore, made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals," the Army said.
It said the two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground.
"It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," the Army said.
