Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SIT recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra

-
ALSO READ
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
MoS Home Ajay Mishra meets Shah, first time after Lakhimpur violence
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
Lakhimpur Kheri LIVE: UP cops paste notice outside minister's house
-
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, on Thursday, recreated the crime scene in the presence of four accused, including Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra and his friend Ankit Das, gunman Latif and driver Shekhar Bharti.
The entire area, where the October 3 incident took place, in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV and five others killed in the ensuing violence, was cordoned off.
The accused were asked questions about their presence on the spot even though they knew that farmers were protesting there.
Thursday is the last day of the police custody of Ashish Mishra and a huge police presence was seen at the crime scene.
The SIT arranged for three SUVs and also dummies to recreate how the speeding vehicles mowed down farmers on that fateful day. The SIT cross-checked the statements of the four people in the case.
During this exercise, the team of Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow was also present along with the SIT. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on the spot.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU