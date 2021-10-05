Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Varun Gandhi shares video, seeks speedy action

-
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday shared a purported video of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, that left nine people dead, as he demanded swift action against the perpetrators.
Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Varun Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, adjacent to Lakhimpur Kheri, said that the visuals of the vehicles "deliberately running" over farmers are enough to "shake one's soul".
Tagging the Uttar Pradesh Police chief in his tweet, he demanded that those behind the incident be arrested immediately.
"This video of vehicles deliberately running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri is enough to shake one's soul. Police must take cognisance of these videos, and immediately arrest the owners of these vehicles, those sitting in them, and others involved," he said in his tweet in Hindi.
On Monday, Varun Gandhi had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe into the matter, and that the accused be charged with murder, under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
The Lakhimpur Kheri violence has fast acquired political overtones.
While the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition outfits have trained guns over the BJP and the Adityanath government, the BJP is terming it a conspiracy and alleging that violent elements have infiltrated the farmers' protests.
The RSS-affiiliated Bharatiya Kisan Union, meanwhile, alleged that left and Maoist elements were behind the violence.
