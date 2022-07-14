JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

India's 1st monkeypox case reported in Kerala; Centre sends high-level team
Business Standard

Lalit Modi shares pictures with Sushmita Sen, calls her 'my better half'

The former IPL chairman said in another tweet, 'Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other'

Topics
Lalit Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Lalit Modi

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and both are planning to tie the knot soon.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his 'better half' and describing it as a 'new beginning'.

"Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.