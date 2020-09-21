Land identified, two proposals to set up film city sent to UP govt

Authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar have sent two proposals to the UP government to set up a film city either in or along the near the upcoming Jewar international airport, officials said Monday.

The Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has earmarked 1,000 acres and the Authority has identified 500 acres.

On September 18, Chief Minister announced his government would set up the country's "biggest" and "most beautiful" film city in the district bordering Delhi and asked officials to identify land for it.

"YEIDA on Sunday sent a proposal to the state government for a film city in 1,000 acres in Sector 21," Officer on Special Duty Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari said the land they have identified is spread across sectors 162, 164, 165 and 166.

"Around 200 acres of land is available and the rest is to be purchased. A proposal for the film city project was sent by us on Monday," Maheshwari said.

Noida already has a film city in Sector 16A, where several media houses and corporates have their offices.

Bhatia said the land along the would be closer to the Jewar airport and has a good road connectivity. It is only 6 km from the airport and 12 km from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, according to YEIDA officials.

It is around 70 km from Delhi and 150 km from Agra, the officials added.

