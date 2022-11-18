JUST IN
Business Standard

Language of this court is English, SC tells litigant who argued in Hindi

The Supreme Court on Friday told a litigant, who appeared in person and started arguing his case in Hindi, that the language of this court is English

Topics
English | Supreme Court | Hindi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Friday told a litigant, who appeared in person and started arguing his case in Hindi, that the language of this court is English.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy provided petitioner Shankar Lal Sharma, who is an elderly man, with a legal-aid counsel after finding that he was not able to understand what the court was saying.

As soon as his matter was called up, Sharma started arguing in Hindi, saying that his case has travelled to different courts, including the top court, but he has not got any relief from anywhere.

"We have read the case file. This is a very convoluted matter, but we are not able to understand what you are saying," Justice Joseph told Sharma.

"The language of this court is English. If you wish, we can provide you a lawyer who will argue your case," the judge said.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, who was appearing in another court, rushed to the help of Sharma and translated to him what the bench was saying.

After talking to Sharma, Divan told the bench that the petitioner is willing to accept the court's proposal to have a legal-aid lawyer, who can argue his case.

The bench then asked another lawyer who was sitting just behind Sharma, whether he can assist the petitioner.

After he agreed, the bench told the lawyer: "Hope, you are doing it pro bono."

"Yes, I will be doing it pro bono," the lawyer said.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 4 and asked the lawyer to go through the case file.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 18:39 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
