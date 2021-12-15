Live news: India loses WTO dispute, Amazon warns competition regulator
Latest live news: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday introduced a prompt corrective action (PCA) framework for large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), putting restrictions on para-banks whenever vital financial metrics dip below the prescribed threshold.
The step follows the scale-based regulations and revision in non-performing asset (NPA) norms brought in by the regulator for the sector.
A World Trade Organization panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala on Tuesday in their trade disputes with India over sugar subsidies and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules. In the cases brought before the WTO in 2019, the rival producers alleged that India had broken WTO rules by providing excessive domestic support and export subsidies for sugar and sugarcane.
Amazon has warned the Competition Commission of India, the anti-trust body, that revoking its 2019 deal with Future Group would send a negative signal to foreign investors and allow local retail behemoth Reliance to "further restrict competition"
