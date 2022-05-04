Latest news live: India's role in damaging climate negligible, says PM Modi

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a dinner hosted by the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. The official dinner was the last item on the agenda of PM Modi on the second day of his visit to Europe. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived in Copenhagen and held a bilateral meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, where the two leaders discussed bilateral issues including trade between the two countries and cooperation on environmental action. The two leaders also held delegation-level talks in Copenhagen to review progress in the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Russian forces have begun storming the steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant reached relative safety and told of days and nights filled with dread and despair from constant shelling. Osnat Lubrani, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said on Tuesday that thanks to the evacuation effort over the weekend, 101 people including women, the elderly, and 17 children, the youngest 6 months old were able to emerge from the bunkers under the Azovstal steelworks and "see the daylight after two months."

First Published: Wed, May 04 2022. 06:52 IST

