JUST IN

2002 Gujarat riots: SIT files chargesheet against Teesta Setalvad, 2 others
Restriction only in classroom, not outside, Karnataka to SC on hijab row
India not sitting UNSC permanent member 'not good' for the global body: EAM
No criminality found in intercepted conversations of Niira Radia: CBI to SC
WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, 3 others get judicial custody till Oct 5
Visual media has devastating effect, no one has time to read newspapers: SC
Rs 19,500 cr PLI-II for solar equipment to save Rs 1.4-trn forex: R K Singh
SC wants to know if govt wants to bring law to curb hate speeches on TV
CBI arrests ABG founder Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-cr bank fraud case
Top headlines: DGCA extends curbs on SpiceJet; Wipro fires 300 employees
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: NLP to boost India's part in global trade, says PM Modi

From Covid to the Russia-Ukraine war, catch all the latest news development here

Topics
Today News | Narendra Modi | Global Trade

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

PM Modi at Mangaluru, Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the Union cabinet's decision on India's logistics policy will accelerate growth and increase the country's participation in global trade. The efforts in the logistics sector will particularly benefit the farmers of the country and the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, Modi said in a tweet. "Today's Cabinet decision on a PLI scheme relating to the National programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules will enhance manufacturing in the sector and boost investment," the prime minister said in another tweet.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of some 300,000 reservists after the Russian military suffered a series of setbacks in the raging conflict with Ukraine, saying the move was essential to protect Russia's sovereignty as the "West is seeking to weaken, divide and finally destroy this country." Putin made the announcement in a televised address to the nation in which he also said that Russia will use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, warning the West that "this is not a bluff".

The Supreme Court has said it made reference to TV news channels while hearing pleas related to hate speech because visual media has got a "devastating" effect and nobody cares what is written in newspapers as people are bereft of time to read. A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy refused to implead the Press Council of India and the National Association of Broadcasters as parties to a batch of petitions related to hate speech and rumour-mongering. "We made reference to TV news channels because the hate speech is through the visual medium. If somebody writes something in newspapers, nobody reads it nowadays. Nobody has time to read newspapers.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 07:17 IST