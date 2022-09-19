Latest news LIVE: Woman, 2 men accused in Chandigarh hostel case arrested
New Delhi
Last Updated at September 19, 2022 07:20 IST
A poll by Business Standard showed that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to lift the policy repo rate by 35-50 basis points (bps) on September 30 as it seeks to bring back elevated domestic inflation within its target range. Analysts said that a heightened pace of policy tightening by central banks in advanced economies is also seen as increasing pressure on the RBI to continue front-loading rate hikes to maintain adequate interest rate differentials.
Amid the raging controversy over the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students, University authorities on Sunday claimed that no objectionable video was made of the girl students except a personal video shot by a girl, which she shared with her boyfriend. The woman has been arrested and accused of voyeurism under the IT Act. Her 23-year-old boyfriend, Sunny Mehta, who works with a travel agency, has also been arrested from Shimla. A second man has also been arrested from Shimla.
Outstanding dues of power distribution companies towards gencos declined sharply to Rs 713.29 crore on Friday from Rs 5,085.30 crore as of August 17 following a strict action against defaulter utilities. The defaulter utilities were barred from trading at power exchanges under the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and related matters), Rules 2022 notified by the power ministry in June 2022.
