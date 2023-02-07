JUST IN
Top headlines: Quake kills 4,000 in Turkey, Syria, Vi eyes come back
TMS Ep363: Vodafone Idea, Air India, bank stocks, lab-grown diamonds
PM Narendra Modi should focus on people, not only on big projects
Bihar: Railway track illegally sold to scrap dealer; 2 RPF staff suspended
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkey
Economic resilience based on decisive govt, sustained reforms: PM Modi
World heading toward a wider war, fears UN chief Antonio Guterres
India, France review cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, trade
Karnataka: CM Bommai to inaugurate 108 Namma Clinics in BBMP limits today
Gowri to take oath as Madras HC judge, SC to hear plea against her today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top headlines: Quake kills 4,000 in Turkey, Syria, Vi eyes come back
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Latest news LIVE: NDRF personnel with trained dog squad leave for Turkey

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Topics
Turkey | Syria | Earthquake

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A rescuer carries an injured child away from the rubble of a building following an earthquake in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria searched through the frigid night into Tuesday, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings across a wide region.

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been suspended after a scrap scam case of a missing railway track came to the fore in Samastipur Railway Division of Bihar.

Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh on Monday said that the party would not "back down" till Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to have a discussion on Hindenburg Research's report against Adani Group in Parliament.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 08:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU