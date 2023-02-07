Latest news LIVE: NDRF personnel with trained dog squad leave for Turkey

-
Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh on Monday said that the party would not "back down" till Prime Minister Narendra Modi agrees to have a discussion on Hindenburg Research's report against Adani Group in Parliament.
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 08:21 IST
