West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC calls all-party meet amid Covid surge

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

west bengal assembly elections 2021
Amit Shah's road show in West Bengal's Nandigram | Photo: @AmitShah (Twitter)

With West Bengal witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, like other states, the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has called an all-party meeting today to reiterate instructions on campaigning amid the pandemic and encourage more virtual rallies for the remaining phases of the Assembly elections.

The meeting has been called at the behest of the Election Commission (EC).

The meetings are being called against the backdrop of the growing laxity in following Covid-19 protocols during campaigning in West Bengal. Last week, the poll panel had warned all political parties that it will not hesitate to ban rallies and meetings if precautions are not adhered to.

First Published: Fri, April 16 2021. 09:19 IST

