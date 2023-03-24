Law ought not to be set in motion to silence voices of Oppn: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far
Govt on denial mode on Global Hunger Index ranking: P Chidambaram
Mikes of opposition silenced; media under attack in India: Rahul Gandhi
Centre cancels FCRA licences of two NGOs headed by Sonia Gandhi
AAP spoilt Cong party in Gujarat, has no appeal outside Delhi: Chidambaram
-
Robust political discourse is the essence of democracy and the law ought not to be set in motion to silence leading voices of the Opposition, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Friday, a day after Rahul Gandhi was sentenced by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.
The court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years jail in the case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.
The court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.
In a tweet without naming anyone, Chidambaram said, "Robust political discourse is the essence of democracy. The law ought not to be set in motion to silence leading voices of the democratic Opposition."
"Noisy appreciation of the 'might' of the law must be tempered by calm introspection on the 'plight' of democratic voices," he said.
The Congress has said that the conviction of Gandhi was "erroneous and unsustainable" and will be challenged in a higher court. It has expressed hope that the judgment will be stayed and quashed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 12:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU