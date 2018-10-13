Legendary Hindustani classical musician Annapurna Devi dies at 92

Annapurna Devi, of classical music, died at at hospital in early Saturday.

She was 92.

She was suffering from age related issues for the past few years, a of Foundation, said.

She was declared dead at 3.51 am, hospital officials said.

She was a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award.

'Ma', as she was popularly addressed, was born in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar town to Ustad 'Baba' Allauddin Khan and Madina Begum. She was the youngest of four children, the said.

World renowned maestro, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, was her sibling, the added.

was a disciple of her father whose inestimable contribution to Indian resulted in the Senia- Her training started early when she was around five years old and she graduated from the sitar to her chosen instrument, the surbahar.

She remained a recluse for most of her life. Much of her time was dedicated to teaching a small but select group of students.

She was married to sitar maestro Pandit and had a son, Shubhendra 'Shubho' Shankar, who passed away in 1992.

In 1982, she married Rooshikumar Pandya, a Pandya passed away in 2013.

Her students include Aashish Khan (sarod), (sarod), (sarod), Basant Kabra (sarod), (bansuri), Jotin Bhattacharya (sarod), (sitar), Nityanand Haldipur (bansuri), (sitar), Pradeep Barot (sarod), Sandhya Phadke (sitar), Saswatti Saha (sitar), Sudhir Phadke (sitar), (sarod), the spokesperson said.