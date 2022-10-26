Let's strengthen resolve to ensure safety for women: President on Bhai Dooj

-
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and called on them to strengthen the resolve to ensure respect and safety for women.
In a tweet in Hindi, she said the festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of love and trust between a brother and a sister.
"My warm greetings to all the countrymen on Bhai Dooj, a symbol of affection and trust between brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion, let us strengthen our resolve to ensure respect and safety for all women. I wish that this festival enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood," Murmu said.
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:46 IST
