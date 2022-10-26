Let's strengthen resolve to ensure safety for women: President on Bhai Dooj

JUST IN
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and called on them to strengthen the resolve to ensure respect and safety for women

Topics
bhai dooj | president | festivals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and called on them to strengthen the resolve to ensure respect and safety for women.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said the festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of love and trust between a brother and a sister.

"My warm greetings to all the countrymen on Bhai Dooj, a symbol of affection and trust between brother and sister. On this auspicious occasion, let us strengthen our resolve to ensure respect and safety for all women. I wish that this festival enhances the spirit of mutual brotherhood," Murmu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:46 IST

