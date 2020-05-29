JUST IN
Life and death in lockdown: Pictures from around India

Restrictions confining people to their homes entered the 66 day on Friday as the number of coronavirus cases steadily increases.

Fishermen sail their boat through sea water at Bandra Reclamation, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Mumbai

 

Teachers wearing face shields evaluate the answer sheets of Jharkhand Academic (JAC) Board examination, at a centre, amid lockdown in Ranchi

 

Municipal workers wearing protective suits cremate the body of Covid-19 victim, in Karad, Gujarat.


 

 

A view of the Gandhi Nagar textile-cloth wholesale market, during 4th phase of lockdown, in New Delhi. Shops are now opened in the market following odd/even rules.

 

A migrant child feeds water to a toddler while waiting with their family to board a train at Central Railway station, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Chennai

 

Quarantine center set up inside Patliputra sports complex for Covid-19 patients, during the nationwide lockdown, in Patna,

 

Migrants rest under a bridge in the backdrop of moving traffic on the Delhi-Meerut expressway near Akshardham during the ongoing lockdown-4, in New Delhi

 

Beauticians wearing PPE kits attend a customer at a parlour that was opened during the fourth phase of lockdown, in Kolkata

 

A migrant feeds his child before boarding a bus for Ludhiana to travel to their native places, during the ongoing lockdown, in Amritsar

 

A view a 400-bed quarantine facility prepared at the NSCBI Airport for the flight passengers, in Kolkata


First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 18:44 IST

