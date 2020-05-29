Life and death in lockdown: Pictures from around India

Fishermen sail their boat through sea water at Bandra Reclamation, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Mumbai
Teachers wearing face shields evaluate the answer sheets of Jharkhand Academic (JAC) Board examination, at a centre, amid lockdown in Ranchi
Municipal workers wearing protective suits cremate the body of Covid-19 victim, in Karad, Gujarat.
A view of the Gandhi Nagar textile-cloth wholesale market, during 4th phase of lockdown, in New Delhi. Shops are now opened in the market following odd/even rules.
A migrant child feeds water to a toddler while waiting with their family to board a train at Central Railway station, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Chennai
Quarantine center set up inside Patliputra sports complex for Covid-19 patients, during the nationwide lockdown, in Patna,
Migrants rest under a bridge in the backdrop of moving traffic on the Delhi-Meerut expressway near Akshardham during the ongoing lockdown-4, in New Delhi
Beauticians wearing PPE kits attend a customer at a parlour that was opened during the fourth phase of lockdown, in Kolkata
A migrant feeds his child before boarding a bus for Ludhiana to travel to their native places, during the ongoing lockdown, in Amritsar
A view a 400-bed quarantine facility prepared at the NSCBI Airport for the flight passengers, in Kolkata
