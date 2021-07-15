Liquor has become cheaper than fuel: Ashok Chavan

-
Thanks to price hikes, liquor has become cheaper than petrol and diesel in the country, Congress leader and Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan said here on Thursday.
The former chief minister led a protest march against rising prices from Old Mondha area to the district collector's office.
"Earlier, during our government, when fuel prices went up by a rupee or two, opposition leaders would launch agitations. Today they are in power and the per litre fuel prices have crossed Rs 100 and LPG cylinder prices have tripled," he said, addressing the protesters. This has led to the price of every commodity going up and transportation costs rising, the Congress leader said.
"During the BJP regime, liquor has become cheaper than fuel," he added.
He also said that it was up to the Union government to give reservation to Maratha, Dhangar and OBC communities.
"Since the issue is before the central government, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are quiet," Chavan alleged. During the protest march, a cycle rickshaw on which Mayor Abdul Sattar and his supporters were standing overturned, but nobody was injured in the incident.
