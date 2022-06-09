Latest LIVE: UN chief warns of global chaos as result of Ukraine conflict
From Russia-Ukraine war to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in India, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here
Topics Today News | Coronavirus | Russia Ukraine Conflict
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at June 9, 2022 07:28 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Reuters
Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state recorded 2,701 new coronavirus cases. According to state health department, of the new cases reported, 1,765 patients were from Mumbai. The state had recorded 1,881 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday of which 1,242 were detected in Mumbai. Maharashtra had reported one case of the B.A. 5 variant on Tuesday. No death due to coronavirus was reported on Tuesday. The state's overall count of cases has gone up to 78,98,815 and the death toll stands at 11,47,866. The state has 9,806 active cases. This is the biggest jump in daily Covid-19 cases seen in Maharashtra in nearly four months. The state had last reported 2,797 fresh cases on February 17.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 here on June 9, his office said on Tuesday. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two-day expo is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is being held to mark the completion of 10 years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the Ukraine conflict may trigger social and economic chaos around the world. The three-month-old conflict brings new bloodshed and suffering for those on the ground. For people around the world, the conflict, together with the other crises, is threatening to unleash "an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake," he said on Wednesday at the launch of a second report by the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance over the Ukraine conflict.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh