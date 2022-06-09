Latest LIVE: UN chief warns of global chaos as result of Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 here on June 9, his office said on Tuesday. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two-day expo is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is being held to mark the completion of 10 years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state recorded 2,701 new cases. According to state health department, of the new cases reported, 1,765 patients were from Mumbai. The state had recorded 1,881 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday of which 1,242 were detected in Mumbai. Maharashtra had reported one case of the B.A. 5 variant on Tuesday. No death due to was reported on Tuesday. The state's overall count of cases has gone up to 78,98,815 and the death toll stands at 11,47,866. The state has 9,806 active cases. This is the biggest jump in daily Covid-19 cases seen in Maharashtra in nearly four months. The state had last reported 2,797 fresh cases on February 17.