Latest LIVE: PM to visit Shimla today, participate in Garib Kalyan Sammelan

Live news updates: Prime Minister will visit Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' and release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

At around 11 AM, PM will participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. This novel public programme marking the completion of eight years of the government led by the Prime Minister is being organized across the country at State Capitals, District Headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, with his Aam Aadmi Party calling it a political move ahead of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning, ED officials said.

Meanwhile, a day after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the case, according to officials.

The development came as a Delhi court refused to entertain a plea filed by Bishnoi, who has been accused of plotting the murder, that he apprehended a fake encounter by the .

On global front, the UK Health Security Agency as detected 71 new human cases of monkeypox in the country, the local media reported.

All of the new cases have been identified in England, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK since May 7 to 179, according to Sky News.