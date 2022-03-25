- Data breach: Business models of payment platforms under RBI scrutiny
- Social e-com firm Meesho eyes $500-mn war chest; funds to be used for M&As
- Why the mega acquisition of Blinkit may give Zomato digestion problems
- Open skies bring flood of enquiries from overseas to luxury retreats
- Edtech company Byju's has to get $1.2-billion term loan rated by August
- Pace not enough to meet 2024 Jal Jeevan Mission target, shows data
- US recovery helped India achieve the $400-billion mark for exports
- Pay penalty for failing to keep books of accounts, say analysts
- With record GMV of $13.4 bn, GeM catching up with Amazon and Flipkart
- Russia-Ukraine war, Covid in China to push up prices of white goods
Live: Adityanath to be sworn in as UP CM; PM Modi is chief guest at event
Live news: Imran Khan faces no-confidence vote; NATO says will strengthen defence in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Lucknow: BJP supporters celebrate with colours, as the party heads to a landslide victory, in UP Assembly elections, at the party office, in Lucknow, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Photo: PTI
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony in Lucknow for a second term. Preparations are being made for thousands of guests attending the event.
Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda will attend the event, media reports said. Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the Uttar Pradesh BJP legislature party. “I had no administrative experience in 2017, PM Modi guided me on good governance in UP,” he told BJP legislators.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he wouldn't resign, rejecting opposition calls to step down ahead of a no-confidence move against him in his toughest challenge since coming to power in 2018.
Pakistan's parliament will convene on Friday to start proceedings into the no-confidence motion, that could take seven days to actually go for voting to decide whether Khan will be removed.
Nato leaders have agreed to strengthen their defences in the east in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A statement said the alliance will also enhance its readiness for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
