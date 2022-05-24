Quad is 'not just a passing fad, we mean business': Biden in Japan

US President on Tuesday said that is "not just a passing fad but it means business," asserting that the four leaders of the grouping are here to get things done for the region and that he is proud of what they are building together.

Addressing the second in-person meeting between leaders, Biden attacked Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying it is trying to extinguish a culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the second in-person meeting of leaders here during which they exchanged views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

Biden welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the Summit and said it is wonderful to see you again in person.

"We share the same goal of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific that will deliver greater prosperity and greater opportunity for all of our children. I am looking forward to continuing to work with all of you and to strengthen economic cooperation to deliver inclusive growth and shared prosperity," Biden said in his opening remarks.

We've shown that Quad is not just a passing fad, we mean business. We're here to get things done for the region, and I'm proud of what we're building together and I look forward to our vital partnership flourishing and for many years to come, Biden said.

He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than a European issue. It is a global issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)