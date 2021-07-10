Lockdown extended by a week in Tamil Nadu with few more relaxations

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown by another week with further relaxations, officials said.
In a statement issued here, Stalin said the current lockdown that was set to expire on Monday has been extended till 6 a.m., July 19, 2021.
Stalin said while existing lockdown relaxations would continue, bus services to Puducherry is allowed, and not to any other state.
Shops that were to close at 8 p.m. earlier are allowed to close at 9 p.m. from Monday onwards.
Recruitment exams conducted by central and state governments have been allowed.
International air services (other than permitted by the central government), liquor bars, swimming pools, theatres, social and political public meetings, recreational activities, colleges, schools, zoos will remain closed.
