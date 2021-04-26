Lockdown in Karnataka from tomorrow night for two weeks to curb Covid surge

-
Aimed at controlling the COVID-19 spike, the Karnataka government on Monday announced "close down" across the state for 14 days from Tuesday night.
The state cabinet also decided to provide COVID-19 vaccinations free of cost at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years of age.
"Strict measures to control COVID will be taken. From tomorrow night till next 14 days there will be a close down for the whole state," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters after a three hour long cabinet meeting here, he said shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am.
"The Agriculture sector and manufacturing sector, except garments, construction sector and medical and essential sectors will continue to operate," he said adding that Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Tahsildars have been instructed to take strict measures.
Yediyurappa said the cabinet took the decisions after consulting the expert committee.
On COVID vaccination, he said it will be given free of cost at government hospitals for those aged between 18 and 45 years.The health department will draw the guidelines required.
The CM clarified that there is no shortage of oxygen and said the Centre has increased the daily quota from 300 metric tonnes to 800 metric tonnes.
