'Long live his glory': Karunanidhi's last journey begins amid slogans

Amid cries of people hailing him as "Thalaivar," (leader), DMK president M Karunanidhi's last journey began on Wednesday with thousands of people paying their last respects.

Heart-rendering slogans like 'Kalaignar pugazh vazhga vazhgavey' (long live the glory of Karunanidhi) rent the air as tri-service personnel lifted the glass casket containing the mortal remains and walked up to the decked up military hearse.

Sobbing family members, including the late leader's sons M K Stalin and Tamizharasu, followed them.

The hearse inched its way to the Marina beach about 1.7 km from Rajaji Hall with thousands of people lining up on the roads to catch a last glimpse of the departed leader.

Hundreds of people sporting black shirts and carrying pictures and banners of the late leader followed the hearse.

Karunanidhi's body was draped in the tri-colour with his trademark black glasses, yellow shawl, white shirt and dhothi on.

Earlier, a galaxy of political leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their last respects to the departed leader.

The mortal remains of will be lowered into the burial pit behind the samadhi of his mentor and DMK founder C N Annadurai at Marina beach with full state honours.