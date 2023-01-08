JUST IN
Real estate developers urge relaxation of norms under stage III of GRAP
BJP accuses Nitish of making indecent remark at function attended by women
Flights on busiest domestic routes up but still lag pre-Covid peak
Health sector Rajasthan govt's biggest priority, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Cold wave, dense fog in Delhi-NCR to abate from January 10, says IMD
Bull-taming festival Jallikattu begins in Tamil Nadu, 74 injured on Day 1
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds review meeting with Uttarakhand officials
Ex-Army chief, retired officers of defence services join Bharat Jodo Yatra
'Health budget should be increased by 30-40% to sustain growth'
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Monday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
No Karnataka tableau on Republic Day parade this year, says govt
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Longest train 'Vivek Express' covering 4,189 km to now run 4 days a week

India's longest train Vivek Express, which covers a distance of 4,189 km across 9 states, would now run 4 days a week from Dibrugarh in Assam, Northeast Frontier Railway officials said

Topics
Northeast Railway | Indian Railways | Assam

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Image for representation purpose only
Representative image

India's longest train -- Vivek Express, which covers a distance of 4,189 km traversing through nine states, would now run four days a week from Dibrugarh in Assam, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials said on Sunday.

NFR's chief public relations officer, Sabyasachi De, said that the railway authority has decided to increase the frequency of Vivek Express which runs on the Dibrugarh - Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) - Dibrugarh route from bi-weekly to four days a week.

Vivek Express, which previously ran only on Saturday and then increased to bi-weekly from Dibrugarh, would now run on four days a week -- Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from May 7 onwards.

Similarly, the train (Kanniyakumari - Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which is now running on Thursday and Sunday, will be run on every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday from May 11 onwards.

The train, which has 59 halts across its 4,189 km route, was started on November 19, 2011.

In the last 11 years, the train has been relentlessly serving the people, the CPRO said.

Existing timings and stoppages of the train will remain unchanged. The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at IRCTC website and through NTES.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of Bihar.

--IANS

sc/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Northeast Railway

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 22:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU