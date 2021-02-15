US Embassy in Myanmar cautions citizens as armoured vehicles enter cities

-
-
The US Embassy in Myanmar has appealed to its citizens to "shelter-in-place" on Monday, citing reports of military movements in Yangon, after armored vehicles rolled into cities for the first time since the February 1 military coup.
The embassy also said there was a "possibility of telecommunications interruptions overnight between 1:00 am. and 9:00 am".
In an official statement, embassy, "There are indications of military movements in Yangon and the possibility of telecommunications interruptions overnight between 1:00 am and 9:00 am. The US Embassy recommends all US citizens shelter-in-place during the 8:00 pm to 4:00 am curfew hours."
Armoured vehicles have rolled into Myanmar cities and internet access has been largely cut off amid fears of a crackdown on anti-coup protesters after nine days of mass demonstrations demanding a return to civilian rule, Al Jazeera reported.
Meanwhile, Wai Wai Nu, Peace, Human Rights and Women Rights Advocate in Yangon, tweeted, "A footage from Tawai city #Myanmar. #Military truck roaming around in residential area throughout the country."
Earlier on Sunday, the Ambassadors to Myanmar called on the military junta to refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians, who are agitating against the overthrow of their legitimate government.
The envoys have issued a joint statement condemning the detention and the arrests of political leaders, civil society activists, and civil servants, as well as the harassment of journalists.
The official statement has been signed by Ambassadors to Myanmar from Canada; the Delegation of the European Union and EU Member States with presence in Myanmar: Denmark, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden; Norway; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and the United States.
On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.
The military detained several political officials and activists including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a one-year emergency.
Despite military repression, widespread protests continue across Myanmar, including Yangon and other key cities.
