Loudspeaker row: Notice issued to 1,400 in Thane; massive police deployment

-
ALSO READ
Loudspeaker row: Over 7,000 cops deployed in Nagpur, CrPC notices to 900
Maharashtra doesn't run on ultimatums: Sanjay Raut on loudspeakers deadline
State govt cannot install or remove loudspeakers: Maharashtra home minister
Loudspeaker row: Everyone should abide by law, says Karnataka CM Bommai
After Raj Thackeray warning, Maharashtra limits loudspeaker use at shrines
-
Amid the tension caused by the loudspeaker row triggered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, the Thane police on Tuesday said it had issued notices to 1,400 persons who are likely to disturb the peace of the city.
Joint Commissioner of Police Datta Karale, in a statement, asked people to maintain peace, not indulge in spreading messages on social media that will result in law and order issues, and said no one should take law into their own hands.
"Prohibitory order under section 144 have been issued in the entire commissionerate. Preventive measures have been taken on criminals and anti socials," the JCP said.
He informed that 350 police officials, 7500 constables, nine SRPF platoons and 300 home guards have been deployed in the commissionerate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU