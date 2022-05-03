India's role in damaging climate negligible, says PM Modi in Denmark

-
ALSO READ
Denmark govt seeks support to reintroduce face mask use in public places
Denmark urges social restraint after record surge in Covid-19 cases
US warns residents against travelling to Germany, Denmark amid Covid surge
Denmark to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 against coronavirus
PM Modi departs for Copenhagen in Denmark on second leg of Europe visit
-
Asserting that India's role in damaging the climate is negligible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Indians have had no role in harming the planet and the need of the hour is to promote 'lifestyle for environment'.
Addressing the Indian community settled in Denmark during his visit to the Nordic nation, Modi also asked each one of them to convince at least their five non-Indian friends to visit India.
"The mindset of use and throw is negative for the planet. It is necessary to get out of consumption oriented approach and the need of the hour is to promote 'LIFE -- Lifestyle for Environment'. India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet," Modi said.
Underlining that India had "no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth", Modi said,"we have taken on the challenge of saving her. By 2070, we have set Net Zero target...India has been able to fulfil its climate action because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world."
The Prime Minister further said global climate action does not appear to be succeeding as yet. The world appears to have stopped in its tracks but India has been delivering on its goals ahead of time because of efforts of every single Indian, Modi said.
Denmark has been with India in White revolution, now it is becoming a strong partner in the country's green future, he added.
"There are huge opportunities for the two countries in areas of electric mobility, green hydrogen, waste-to-wealth, sustainable urbanisation, green shipping, science, technology, innovation," Modi said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU