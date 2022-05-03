Loudspeaker row: Over 7,000 cops deployed in Nagpur, CrPC notices to 900

Over 7,000 policemen have been deployed in city amid the loudspeaker row triggered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has told authorities to get them removed atop mosques by May 4 or face the consequences.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who chaired meetings with senior officials of his department during the day, said leaders of all communities have been spoken to last month in order to maintain peace in the city.

"Anti socials are being watched. Strict action will be taken against law breakers. Quick Response Team (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP) are on high alert. A company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will be deployed in sensitive areas," the CP said.

As per police, notices have been issued to almost 900 persons under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) provisions.

They said 1,204 temples, 233 mosques and 400 Buddha viharas are located in city.

