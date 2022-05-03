Loudspeaker row: Over 7,000 cops deployed in Nagpur, CrPC notices to 900

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra doesn't run on ultimatums: Sanjay Raut on loudspeakers deadline
Godrej Properties buys 58-acre land in Nagpur to develop housing project
Covid-19 pandemic: Nagpur sees 1,461 cases, 497 patients recover
Covid-19 pandemic: Nagpur registers 2,086 new cases and 1 death
State govt cannot install or remove loudspeakers: Maharashtra home minister
-
Over 7,000 policemen have been deployed in Nagpur city amid the loudspeaker row triggered by MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has told authorities to get them removed atop mosques by May 4 or face the consequences.
Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who chaired meetings with senior officials of his department during the day, said leaders of all communities have been spoken to last month in order to maintain peace in the city.
"Anti socials are being watched. Strict action will be taken against law breakers. Quick Response Team (QRT) and Riot Control Police (RCP) are on high alert. A company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will be deployed in sensitive areas," the CP said.
As per police, notices have been issued to almost 900 persons under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) provisions.
They said 1,204 temples, 233 mosques and 400 Buddha viharas are located in Nagpur city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU