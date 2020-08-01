JUST IN
Low-key celebrations of Bakrid across India amid corona in 10 pics

Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic, confining the festivities to homes

1 / 10
Photo: ANI

Girls wishing each other after prayer on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in Mumbai.

 

2 / 10
Photo: ANI

Devotees leave the Jama Masjid after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi.

 

3 / 10
Photo: ANI

Children take a selfie with sacrifice goats on the eve of the Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid), in Hyderabad. 

 

4 / 10
Photo: ANI

Devotees offering Eid al-Adha prayer at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in Ahmedabad.

 

5 / 10
Photo: ANI

People throng the market on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in the old quarters of Delhi.

 

6 / 10
Photo: ANI

A child wearing a mask leaves the Jama Masjid after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi.

 

7 / 10
Photo: ANI

Security personnel stand guard as a man heads back after buying a goat on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha outside the Jama Masjid during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in the old quarters of Delhi.

 

8 / 10
Photo: ANI

Devotees arrive to offer prayers at ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla Mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in Delhi.

 

9 / 10
Photo: ANI

A flock of goats kept for selling ahead of Eid-al-Adha, in Allahabad.

 

10 / 10
Photo: ANI

Devotees in Amritsar offer prayers at Khairuddin Mosque amid light rainfall on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.


First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 17:25 IST

