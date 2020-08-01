Low-key celebrations of Bakrid across India amid corona in 10 pics

Girls wishing each other after prayer on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in Mumbai.
Devotees leave the Jama Masjid after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi.
Children take a selfie with sacrifice goats on the eve of the Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid), in Hyderabad.
Devotees offering Eid al-Adha prayer at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in Ahmedabad.
People throng the market on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in the old quarters of Delhi.
A child wearing a mask leaves the Jama Masjid after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi.
Security personnel stand guard as a man heads back after buying a goat on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha outside the Jama Masjid during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in the old quarters of Delhi.
Devotees arrive to offer prayers at ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla Mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in Delhi.
A flock of goats kept for selling ahead of Eid-al-Adha, in Allahabad.
Devotees in Amritsar offer prayers at Khairuddin Mosque amid light rainfall on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
