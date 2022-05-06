Low pressure area formed over South Andaman Sea, neighbouring region: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to intensify in 24 hrs
Deep depression over north Andaman Sea likely to cross Myanmar coast today
Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP asks disaster machinery to be on high alert
Andaman, Nicobar admin makes plans to deal with cyclone Asani
-
Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday.
The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels and it is very likely to move northwards and intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours, said IMD's meteorological analysis based on 5.30 a.m. observations.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till May 8 because of this system and fishermen have been asked not to venture into Andaman Sea during next three days; into southeast and central Bay of Bengal during next five days.
Squally with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and it is likely to increase to 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph by May 8 over north Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal.
--IANS
niv/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU