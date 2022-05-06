Low pressure area formed over South Andaman Sea, neighbouring region: IMD

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Friday.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels and it is very likely to move northwards and intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours, said IMD's meteorological analysis based on 5.30 a.m. observations.

Heavy to very heavy at isolated places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands till May 8 because of this system and fishermen have been asked not to venture into Andaman Sea during next three days; into southeast and central during next five days.

Squally with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail over Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast and it is likely to increase to 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph by May 8 over north Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast and Eastcentral .

--IANS

niv/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)