Madhya Pradesh govt extends Corona curfew in Bhopal till May 10

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that the 'Corona curfew' has been extended in state capital till May 10, an official said. All precautionary measures are being taken by the state government to control the spread of Covid-19 infections in the state.

Keeping in view the surging Covid-19 cases in district and in order to protect the general public from the infection, the duration of the 'Corona curfew' has been extended till 6 a.m. on May 10. Earlier, the curfew was imposed till May 3.

According to official information, District Magistrate Avinash Lavania issued this order.

--IANS

