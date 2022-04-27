Madhya Pradesh sees 15 new Covid cases, zero fatalities in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
What we know about Omicron sub-variant BA.2
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
SC dismisses Madhya Pradesh govt's review petition in UAPA case
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
-
Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,351, an official from the state health department said.
The count of recoveries reached 10,30,533 after seven patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,735 as no casualties were reported in the last 24 hours, he said.
With the positivity rate of 0.1 per cent, the state currently has 83 active cases, the official said.
As many as 8,022 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,90,59,850, he added.
As per a government release, 11,75,11,242 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 90,642 were administered on Wednesday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,351, new cases 15, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,533, active cases 83, number of tests so far 2,90,59,850.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU