Madhya Pradesh sees 5,065 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10,337 recoveries; 88 die

reported 5,065 new positive cases and 88 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,47,783 and the toll to 7,227, the state health department said.

A total of 10,337 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in so far to 6,62,949, the department said.

The state is now left with 77,607 active cases.

With 1,153 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,41,600 while that of Bhopal rose by 653 to 1,15,179.

With nine deaths in the day, Bhopal's count of fatalities went up to 870. Indore saw seven fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 1,281.

Indore is now left with 12,426 active cases and Bhopal 11,763.

With 72,756 new tests, the total number of samples tested for so far in has crossed 89.92 lakh, the department said.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,84,456 cases and 1,611 fatalities so far this month.

