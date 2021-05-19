Madhya Pradesh sees 5,065 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10,337 recoveries; 88 die

-
-
Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday
reported 5,065 new coronavirus positive cases and 88 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,47,783 and the toll to 7,227, the state health department said.
A total of 10,337 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh so far to 6,62,949, the department said.
The state is now left with 77,607 active cases.
With 1,153 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,41,600 while that of Bhopal rose by 653 to 1,15,179.
With nine deaths in the day, Bhopal's count of fatalities went up to 870. Indore saw seven fatalities, taking the cumulative toll to 1,281.
Indore is now left with 12,426 active cases and Bhopal 11,763.
With 72,756 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 89.92 lakh, the department said.
Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,84,456 cases and 1,611 fatalities so far this month.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,47,783, new cases 5,065, death toll 7,227, recovered 6,62,949, active cases 77,607, number of tests so far 89,92,742.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
