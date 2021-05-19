Telangana reports 3,837 coronavirus new cases, 25 more deaths on May 19

-
ALSO READ
Farmers gear up for stir against Telangana govt over procurement centres
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
Game of the name
2020 recap: BJP emerges as main challenger to ruling TRS in Telangana
Hyderabad polls: Counting begins; results likely to be announced in evening
-
Telangana on Wednesday
reported 3,837 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to over 5.40 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,037 with 25 more deaths, a government bulletin said.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 594, followed by Rangareddy (265) and Medchal Malkajgiri (239).
The state has 46,946 active cases and over 71,000 samples were tested.
The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,40,603 while with 4,976being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,90,620.
Cumulatively, over 1.42 crore samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was over 3.83 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 90.75 per cent respectively as against 1.1 per cent and 86.2 per cent at the national level.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is also looking after the health portfolio, on Wednesday visited state-run Gandhi Hospital to examine the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients and also instill confidence among inmates, an official release said.
KCR spoke to some of the patients in the hospital, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU