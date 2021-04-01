Madhya Pradesh logs 2,332 new Covid-19 cases; 1,261 recuperate, nine die

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh reports 514 new Covid cases, 1,010 recoveries, 8 deaths
Madhya Pradesh reports 691 more Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, 1,074 recoveries
Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh records 299 cases, 4 deaths, 238 recoveries
Madhya Pradesh adds 865 new Covid-19 cases; 792 recover from the infection
Shivraj govt on high alert as coronavirus fears rise in Madhya Pradesh
-
Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday
reported 2,332 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its overall infection count to 2,95,511, the state health department said.
The fatality count rose to 3,986 as nine patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,261 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 2,74,429, the department said.
With 643 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 69,671, while that of Bhopal rose to 51,451 with the addition of 498 cases.
Indore and Bhopal reported one each death in the last 24 hours. With this, Indore's fatality count rose to 960 and that of Bhopal to 631.
Indore currently has 3,973 active cases, while the state capital has 4,227 such cases.
With 22,884 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 63.89 lakh.
The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,95,511, new cases 2,332, death toll 3,986, recovered 2,74,429, active cases 17,096, number of tests so far 63,89,064.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU