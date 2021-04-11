No lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, only 'corona curfew', says CM

-
There is no lockdown in Madhya
Pradesh nor will it be imposed statewide, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said, adding that "corona curfew" has been enforced in some parts with people's support.
Talking to reporters here, Chouhan said lockdown is not a solution to the COVID-19 crisis and economic activities should continue to allow people to sustain their livelihood.
"There is no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh. Nor will it be imposed state-wide. The (district) crisis management groups in some places, after talking to people, to break the chain of the virus, imposed self-restrictions like remaining indoors," Chouhan said.
The "corona curfew" has been imposed in some places, not the lockdown, the chief minister said, adding that there are a number of relaxations for many activities.
"This is a 'corona curfew' to stop crowded activities. The economic activities should continue so that people can earn their livelihood. Some districts have imposed the corona curfew with public support," he added.
Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora on Saturday said the state government had decided to extend the "lockdown" in several cities, including commercial hub Indore, till April 19 and in some other districts till April 22.
Meanwhile, Chouhan said his government was making efforts to curb the spread of the disease, but the battle cannot be fought without people's support.
The government is developing facilities and has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, he said.
"There is no shortage of oxygen. Its supply is more than the demand. We have received 4,000 injections of Remdesivir (the key anti-viral drug) and would be getting 5,000 more today. Their supply would be regular," he said.
The CM said there won't be any dearth of facilities, but an active support of people is required.
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 4,986 COVID-19 cases, the state's biggest single-day spike, which pushed its infection count to 3,32,206, as per official figures.
