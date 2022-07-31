Maha CM Shinde announces Rs 30 lakh reward for weightlifter Sanket Sargar

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 30 lakh for weightlifter Sanket Sargar, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
The 21-year-old from Sangli district won the silver medal in the men's 55 kg category on Saturday.
As per a statement from the chief minister's office, Sargar will receive a reward of Rs 30 lakh, while his trainer will receive Rs 7 lakh prize.
