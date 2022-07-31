JUST IN

Maha CM Shinde announces Rs 30 lakh reward for weightlifter Sanket Sargar

The 21-year-old from Sangli district won the silver medal in the men's 55 kg category on Saturday.

Topics
Maharashtra | Weightlifting | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 30 lakh for weightlifter Sanket Sargar, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The 21-year-old from Sangli district won the silver medal in the men's 55 kg category on Saturday.

As per a statement from the chief minister's office, Sargar will receive a reward of Rs 30 lakh, while his trainer will receive Rs 7 lakh prize.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 18:15 IST

