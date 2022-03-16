Maha govt aims to cover 3.9 mn as vaccination for 12-14 age group begins

-
ALSO READ
Over 187,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday
Over 1.25 bn Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Min
Over 1.34 bn Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt
162.9 million Covid vaccine doses supplied to 98 countries: Govt
Over 1.79 bn coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Govt
-
The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began in Maharashtra on Wednesday with the state government directing officials to hold ten dedicated sessions in each district to administer the doses.
An official said that the state government aims to cover around 39 lakh beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group in Maharashtra.
The Centre has already said that only the Corbevax vaccine will be administered to the children in the 12-14 age category.
Inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group began in Maharashtra on Wednesday in line with the Centre's announcement, a senior health department official said.
The government has asked the administration to hold 10 dedicated sessions in each district of the state for inoculating children, an official said.
Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the children in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days, as per the Centre's guidelines.
A total of 15,79,54,991 vaccine doses have been administered (to individuals aged above 15) in Maharashtra as of Tuesday, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
As many as 8,75,70,112 persons have received the first dose, while 6,87,39,618 individuals have received the second dose too, it said.
Precaution doses have been given to 16,45,261 persons so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU