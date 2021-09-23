Over 187,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Govt's free vaccination policy in effect from today: All you need to know
Is Covid-19 vaccination lower in states with greater minority numbers?
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin from Monday
Long queue outside centres after Delhi starts vaccination of 18-44 age grp
-
Over 1.87 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of such shots given to beneficiaries so far to 1,67,76,537 in the city, according to the Co-WIN portal.
Out of the total number of shots administered so far, 51,90,339 were second doses, it said.
The number of doses administered on Thursday stood at 1,87,774.
According to Delhi government, the national capital received 4,000 doses of Covaxin on Wednesday. The city had 67,300 doses of Covaxin and 4,81,020 doses of Covishield left on Thursday morning, which meant that two days of vaccine stock was left.
On Wednesday, 1,76,222 doses were administered in the city, out of which 89,588 were second doses.
Over 1.01 crore people in the 18-45 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 43.58 lakh people in the 45-60 age bracket have been jabbed at least one.
The number of those who have been inoculated at least once in the above-60 category stands at 22,82,127.
Over 70.38 lakh women have been inoculated at least once, while the corresponding figure for men stands at 97.33 lakh, the government data showed.
There are 1,229 government vaccination centres operational in Delhi with the capacity of administering over 3.16 lakh doses on a daily basis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU