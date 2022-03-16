India's Covid vaccination drive science-driven, people-powered: PM Modi

-
Asserting that India's Covid vaccination drive is science-driven and people-powered, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country is in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic but people must keep following all precautions.
Modi noted that today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate its citizens as now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group were eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 were eligible for precaution doses.
"I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated," he said in a series of tweets.
Modi asserted that India's vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science-driven.
Highlighting the journey of India's vaccination drive, Modi said, "We began work to create vaccines in early 2020, to protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic."
"The manner in which our scientists, innovators and the private sector rose to the occasion is commendable. In late 2020, I had visited three of our vaccine manufacturers and got firsthand details of their efforts to protect our citizens," he said.
In January 2021, India began its vaccination drive for doctors, healthcare and frontline workers, he noted.
The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against Covid get proper protection at the earliest, he said.
In March 2021, vaccination was opened to those above 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities, he pointed out. Later, the vaccination opened for all those above 18, he said.
Modi said it should make every Indian proud that the vaccines are free of cost for those who want it.
"Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses, which includes over 9 crore doses in age group of 15-17 and over 2 crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19," he said in another tweet.
