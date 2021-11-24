Maharashtra's Nashik sees 51 new Covid cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

-
At least 51 people tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Wednesday, an official said.
With this, the tally of infections in the district has risen to 4,12,107, which includes 8,710 fatalities, he said.
The count of recoveries has reached 4,02,917, after 55 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.
Of the cases reported in the district so far, 2,31,922 were from Nashik city, 1,57,583 from other parts of the district, 12,687 from Malegaon and 5,999 patients from outside the district, it was stated.
As many as 28,35,124 swabs have been tested till date, of which 3,961 were tested on Wednesday.
