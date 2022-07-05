Maha rains: Over 3,500 people moved to safety, NDRF deployed, says CM

-
ALSO READ
NDRF's Twitter account hacked briefly; restored later, says report
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Shinde-led Maharashtra govt to face floor test, likely to prove majority
NDRF deployed as cyclone Asani nears 3 states, home secy reviews situation
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the rain situation on Tuesday and said over 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across the state, where several districts, including Mumbai, experienced downpour. He said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed. The CM, who took charge less than a week ago, said he has asked government officials to give utmost priority to preventing loss of lives in rain-related incidents. He was speaking to the media after reviewing the rain situation during a visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster control room. The state has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday, with water-logging reported from urban areas, including Mumbai, while the level of some rivers was rising rapidly. During his visit to the BMC headquarters a day after winning the floor test in the Assembly, Shinde said he had spoken to the collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri and some other districts for which the India Meteorological Department had issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Authorities have been directed to shift people from spots that are vulnerable to landslides so as to avoid loss of lives, the CM said. He said over 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places so far in the state. "I told the chief secretary in the morning to direct all guardian secretaries to visit their respective districts and coordinate between the NDRF, the Air force, the Navy and other departments," Shinde said. He said water levels have gone down at some places in the state due to reduction in rain intensity.
"A red alert has been issued for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts (indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains). Therefore, the administration has been asked to take necessary steps and all response systems have been put in place," Shinde said. The CM was impressed with the disaster control room of the BMC as almost every spot in the city could be tracked live with the help of over 5,700 CCTVs on a real time basis. He said this time there was no water-logging in central Mumbai's Hindmata area, a chronic flooding spot, and road traffic there was smooth. This was possible due to various efforts taken by the civic body. Hindmata is one of the lowest lying areas of Mumbai and amongst the first to get waterlogged during the monsoon. The Chief Minister said even a moderate rainfall adversely affects suburban train services in Mumbai as there are 25 vulnerable spots which get flooded quickly. Shinde said he has asked Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to deploy a ward officer for supervision, arrange extra BEST (civic) and state transport buses to ferry stranded passengers and provide them tea and snacks. To a question about the incidents of building collapse in Mumbai, Shinde appealed to citizens living in dangerous building to co-operate with the civic administration and the government. Chief secretary Manukumar Shrivastava, civic commissioner Chahal and other senior officials accompanied the new CM during his visit to the BMC's disaster control room in south Mumbai. Interestingly, some ex-BJP corporators welcomed the chief minister during the visit, but none from the Shiv Sena was present there. Shinde also visited the BJP office located in the civic body headquarters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU