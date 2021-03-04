Maha: Thane's Covid-19 count rises by 818, death toll by six in 24 hours

Thane has added818 new cases of



coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,66,910,an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,286, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.36 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,54,092 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.20 per cent.

As of now, there are 6,532 active COVID-29 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,110,while the death toll is 1,205, an official from the district administration said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)