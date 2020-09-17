JUST IN
Maharashtra Police Covid-19 tally reaches 20,367, death toll at 208
Business Standard

Maharashtra: 1,796 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Thane district

Thane district of Maharashtra added 1,796 new Covid-19 cases, taking it tally above the 150,000 mark, an official said on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Thane district of Maharashtra

added 1,796 new COVID-19 cases, taking it tally above the 1.50 lakh mark, an official said on Thursday.

With these new cases, the district's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,51,236, he said.

The death toll in the district rose to 4,009 with the addition of 26 fatalities, the official said.

Kalyan recorded 537 new cases followed by Navi Mumbai (375) and Thane city (364), among other areas, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 16:34 IST

