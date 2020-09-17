Maharashtra: 1,796 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Thane district

-
Thane district of Maharashtra
added 1,796 new COVID-19 cases, taking it tally above the 1.50 lakh mark, an official said on Thursday.
With these new cases, the district's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,51,236, he said.
The death toll in the district rose to 4,009 with the addition of 26 fatalities, the official said.
Kalyan recorded 537 new cases followed by Navi Mumbai (375) and Thane city (364), among other areas, he said.
