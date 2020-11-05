Maharashtra: 602 fresh coronavirus cases in Thane, 13 more deaths

-
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's
Thane district reached 2,13,762 with the addition of 602 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Thursday.
The district also reported 13 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the toll to 5,401, he said.
There are currently 8,247 active coronavirus cases in the district, while 2,00,114 patients have recovered from the infection, he said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 93.62 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.53 per cent.
The active cases constitute 3.86 per cent of the total number of infections reported so far in Thane, he added.
In neighbouring Palghar, there have been 41,137 cases of COVID-19 so far, while the death toll has reached 1,006 with the addition of 12 fatalities reported on Wednesday, an official from the district administration said.
Out of the total deaths, 721 have been reported from the Vasai-Virar civic limits and 285 from rural parts of the district, he said.
