India's Covid-19 caseload mounts to over 8.3 million with 50,210 new cases

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid-19 tally races past 8.3 mn, recoveries surge to 7,656,478
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
India's Covid-19 caseload crosses 8.2 million-mark, recovery rate at 91.68%
-
India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 83.64 lakh with 50,210 new cases in a day, while 77,11,809 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 92.20 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 83,64,086 and the death toll climbed to 1,24,315, with the virus claiming 704 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 per cent.
There are 5,27,962 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 6.31 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested up to November 4, with 12,09,425 samples being tested on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU