Telangana adds 1,539 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths push toll to 245,682

reported 1,539 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,45,682 while fivemore deaths pushed the toll to 1,362, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 285, followed by Rangareddy (123) and Medchal Malkajgiri (102) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on November 4.

As many as18,656 are under treatment and44,327 samples were tested on November3.

Cumulatively,44,84,183 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,20,477, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in was 91.85 per cent, while it was 92.2 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was15,864.

