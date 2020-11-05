Odisha registers 1,385 new coronavirus cases, 14 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally



mounted to 2,97,274 on Thursday as 1,385 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Fourteen fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,378, he said.

As many as 798 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 587 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 159, followed by Cuttack (109) and Mayurbhanj (103), he said.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda and Mayurbhanj, two each in Cuttack and Sundergarh and one each in Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh and Sambalpur districts, the official said.

Fifty-three patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of fatalities at 239, followed by Ganjam (231) and Cuttack (115), the official said.

The state now has 13,770 active coronavirus cases, while 2,82,073 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

has so far tested over 47.87 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 50,780 on Wednesday, the official said, adding the positivity rate in the state stands at 6.21 per cent.

